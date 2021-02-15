Report: Lakers star Anthony Davis out at least 2-3 weeks with calf injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Davis suffered what the Lakers initially described as an Achilles strain.

But an MRI revealed a calf injury – a fairly significant one.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks after suffering a calf strain, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

This probably sidelines Davis through the All-Star break, which begins in nearly three weeks.

The Lakers (21-7) have built margin for error. LeBron James can lead them with Davis out. The Lakers’ main goals can’t be accomplished until the playoffs, anyway. That leaves plenty of time for Davis to get healthy.

But the Lakers won the championship last season in part because they developed good habits and chemistry throughout the regular season. Though some good feelings will extend through Davis’ injury, it makes repeating that formula more difficult – especially with so many new players.

Still, caution is the right approach. Kevin Durant‘s calf/Achilles injuries with the Warriors are still fresh in everyone’s mind.

The Lakers have enough bigs with Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris, Jared Dudley and, of course, LeBron (who can play more power forward than he has) to get by sans Davis for a few weeks. The priority is getting Davis fully healthy for the postseason.