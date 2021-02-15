Lakers Anthony Davis’ leaves game after aggravating Achilles, MRI on Monday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In just his second game back after missing a couple of games due to Achilles tendinosis, Anthony Davis had to leave the Lakers game against Denver Sunday night after re-injuring his Achilles trying to drive around Nikola Jokic in the second quarter.

Anthony Davis leaves Lakers-Nuggets after suffering a lower leg injury. He was grabbing at his Achilles, but walked off gingerly under his own power.pic.twitter.com/wLtXrrrDQP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 15, 2021

Davis did not return for the second half, and the team officially described it as an Achilles strain. An MRI will come on Monday.

Davis sounded optimistic after the game that this was not the worst-case scenario, saying the early medical evaluations don’t show this. Instead, it appears to be a return of his Achilles tendinosis, but it could sideline him more than two games this time.

“I don’t want to mess around with this type of injury,” Davis said.

He added that Sunday morning his Achilles felt “totally fine” and he was disappointed by the setback and frustrated he couldn’t continue to play. Despite that, Frank Vogel said that Davis was in good spirits after the injury.

Without Davis, the Lakers lost to the Nuggets 122-105.