Jonas Valanciunas gets dunked on, yanks Chimezie Metu off rim (video)

Jonas Valanciunas got dunked on.

Worse, Kings big Chimezie Metu was humiliating him.

After dunking on the Grizzlies center, Metu hung on the rim and held his groin in Valanciunas’ face. So, Valanciunas threw a dangling Metu to the floor.

Was Metu just hanging on the rim until a safe landing space cleared? Maybe. Valanciunas was in the way, but it seemed Metu might have gone out of his way to antagonize Valanciunas.

Was Valanciunas’ response dangerous? Absolutely. He surprisingly received only a technical foul.

Valanciunas got some revenge, dunking near Metu a few possessions later. Valanciunas even tried to recreate the spin around the rim, though Metu cleared out and Valanciunas landed on Cory Joseph:

Memphis also beat Sacramento, 124-110.