Kevin Durant to miss at least next two games with hamstring strain

One of the reasons it’s hard to get a read on the Brooklyn Nets is their big three — Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving — have not played that much together, seven games (and fewer than 400 possessions with the three of them on the court together.

They are not getting more time the next couple of games. Durant is out with a strained right hamstring, the team announced Sunday.

Status update on Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/hR76EQIAJZ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 15, 2021

Durant had just returned from missing a week of action due to league healthy and safety protocols.

Expect Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Jeff Green to get more run the next couple of games.

Brooklyn may be the team to beat in the East, but they need more time on the court — and maybe some personnel moves — to become a more solid defensive unit (they currently sit 25th in the NBA on that end of the court). There is a lot of season left for the Nets to get that end of the court figured out, but this is another setback in that cause, delaying the process even further.