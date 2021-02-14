Damian Lillard stepback three proves game-winner against Luka, Mavs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Damian Lillard = clutch.

Lillard is the player opposing teams will double at the halfcourt line when the game is on the line, anything to keep him from taking the big shot. Dallas had Dorian Finney-Smith — a quality defender — but how is any human going to stop this.

There were a few more buckets — and Luka Doncic just missed a three that would have forced overtime — but the Trail Blazers got the 121-118 victory.

Lillard finished with 34 points and 11 assists, which was barely enough to outduel Doncic, who finished with 44 points and nine assists.

This was a highly entertaining game by a couple of teams trying to climb up the ladder in the West. Portland just had a little more balance, getting 17 points from Gary Trent Jr. and 15 from Carmelo Anthony.

Portland’s bad news came from Harry Giles, who had overcome a lot of injuries to make it to the league but left the game with a non-contact injury. No word yet on the details, but this does not look good.