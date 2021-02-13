Watch LeBron James’ thunderous tomahawk dunk one more time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is not something a 36-year-old in his 18th NBA season should be able to do.

But LeBron James breaks all the molds, and he had the dunk of the night Friday, a tomahawk (with a sweet feed from Marc Gasol).

LeBron and the Lakers started slow and trailed by 20 to a hot Grizzlies team early, but clawed back step-by-step all night long to get the win.

Throwing down a massive dunk was not all LeBron did Friday night; there were his seven points in 32 seconds at the end of the third quarter as well.

There’s a reason LeBron is the early MVP race leader.