Watch LeBron James’ thunderous tomahawk dunk one more time

This is not something a 36-year-old in his 18th NBA season should be able to do.
But LeBron James breaks all the molds, and he had the dunk of the night Friday, a tomahawk (with a sweet feed from Marc Gasol).
YEAR 18.@KingJames x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tZyusFnGxF
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 13, 2021
LeBron and the Lakers started slow and trailed by 20 to a hot Grizzlies team early, but clawed back step-by-step all night long to get the win.
Throwing down a massive dunk was not all LeBron did Friday night; there were his seven points in 32 seconds at the end of the third quarter as well.
There’s a reason LeBron is the early MVP race leader.