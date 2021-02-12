Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson leaves game with fractured hand

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mitchell Robinson was beasting Friday night, with 10 points and 14 rebounds in the first half alone as he was +16 starting at the five for the Knicks.

However, he left the court just before halftime holding his right hand in pain, and that turned out to be serious — he is done for the night with a fractured hand.

X-rays revealed that Mitchell Robinson fractured his right hand. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow in New York. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 13, 2021

Robinson injured his hand setting a pick and Wizards guard Garrison Mathews ran into him.

It’s impossible to guess how long he will be out; it depends on the type of fracture and where it is in the hand. Most likely it is weeks, but how many remains unknown.

Robinson is averaging 8.4 points and 8.2 rebounds a game as the Knicks starting five this season.