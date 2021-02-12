Juan Toscano-Anderson celebrates Stephen Curry 3 before Warriors star even catches pass (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 12, 2021, 11:20 AM EST
0 Comments

Stephen Curry was on fire last night.

His shooting was so hot, Juan Toscano-Anderson was feeling it from across the court.

Late in the Warriors’ 111-1105 win over the Magic, Toscano-Anderson sent a cross-court pass to Curry – and began celebrating before the ball even reached Curry. Toscano-Anderson was into histrionics before Curry released the shot.

Of course, Curry swished the 3-pointer.

The moment served as a coming-out party for Toscano-Anderson, who was already making a name for himself as a solid contributor to his hometown team.

