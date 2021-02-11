Trae Young fined $20,000 for yelling at referee after Hawks loss

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Trae Young was hot.

The Hawks were down one with 4.7 seconds left and were inbounding the ball, hoping to hit a game-winner. Young set a screen for John Collins rolling to the rim and got knocked to the ground by Willie Cauley-Stein. The ball ended up going to Danilo Gallinari, who tried to create something and missed. Young was livid he didn’t get the call and stormed over to the official yelling.

That cost Young $20,000, the league announced the fine for “directing inappropriate language toward a game official.”

The league’s Last Two Minute Report also said the official got the call right. From the NBA’s release:

“Under the playing rules, Dallas’ Willie Cauley-Stein was entitled to a normal step on a screen from behind, which he took, and which led to incidental and legal contact between Cauley-Stein and Young.”

Put more plainly by Jeff Van Gundy on the broadcast, nobody is getting that call in that situation.