Raptors announce they will finish season in Tampa Bay

When the NBA season started back before Christmas, the Raptors held out hope they could return to Toronto to close out the season. The virus has not cooperated.

With a mandatory 14-day quarantine still in place for all visitors to Canada, the Raptors announced they will finish out this season in Tampa Bay.

“Florida has been really welcoming to us and we’re so grateful for the hospitality we’ve found in Tampa and at Amalie Arena — we’re living in a city of champions, and we intend to carry on the tradition of winning for our new friends and fans here,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said. “But home is where the heart is, and our hearts are in Toronto. We think often of our fans, of our Scotiabank Arena family, and all those we are missing back home, and we can’t wait until we can all be together again.”

That will likely be next season.

The schedule for the second half of next season is expected to be released in the coming days.