The NBA is proceeding toward holding an All-Star game as planned. All the complaints aren’t changing that.

Likewise, fan All-Star starter voting is continuing with minimal changes. The latest voting results look quite similar to the initial returns:

Eastern Conference

Guards

1. Bradley Beal (WAS) 2,528,719

2. Kyrie Irving (BRK) 2,104,130

3. James Harden (BRK) 1,829,504

4. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 1,062,888

5. Zach LaVine (CHI) 936,309

6. Trae Young (ATL) 737,126

7. Collin Sexton (CLE) 365,942

8. Derrick Rose (NYK) 342,177

9. Russell Westbrook (WAS) 339,498

10. Fred VanVleet (TOR) 255,161

Frontcourt

1. Kevin Durant (BRK) 4,234,433

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 3,282,478

3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 3,022,105

4. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 1,680,780

5. Jimmy Butler (MIA) 662,691

6. Bam Adebayo (MIA) 578,133

7. Domantas Sabonis (IND) 397,711

8. Julius Randle (NYK) 387,114

9. Gordon Hayward (CHA) 352,667

10. Jerami Grant (DET) 282,605

Western Conference

Guards

1. Stephen Curry (GSW) 4,033,050

2. Luka Doncic (DAL) 2,484,552

3. Damian Lillard (POR) 2,095,157

4. Donovan Mitchell (UTA) 479,241

5. Ja Morant (MEM) 437,632

6. Devin Booker (PHO) 391,116

7. Chris Paul(PHO) 278,128

8. Klay Thompson (GSW) 225,169

9. CJ McCollum (POR) 218,160

10. Alex Caruso (LAL) 214,997

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (LAL) 4,369,533

2. Nikola Jokic (DEN) 3,006,981

3. Kawhi Leonard (LAC) 2,462,621

4. Anthony Davis (LAL) 2,329,371

5. Paul George (LAC) 1,024,233

6. Zion Williamson (NOP) 842,439

7. Andrew Wiggins (GSW) 552,661

8. Christian Wood (HOU) 525,018

9. Brandon Ingram (NOP) 433,041

10. Carmelo Anthony (POR) 346,812

LeBron James passed Kevin Durant for most fan votes. That distinction won’t change much. Both will be selected as All-Star starters. But there’s a stature that comes with being the overall vote leader, as LeBron has been the previous four years.

As for the starter races:

Eastern Conference guards: Kyrie Irving gained a little separation from James Harden in the most interesting race that actually matters. The Nets guards are in a tight competition to start next to Bradley Beal, who not only leads the fan vote but should also rate favorable with media and players.

Kyrie Irving gained a little separation from James Harden in the most interesting race that actually matters. The Nets guards are in a tight competition to start next to Bradley Beal, who not only leads the fan vote but should also rate favorable with media and players. Eastern Conference frontcourt: Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid continue to look like locks to start. They’ll probably finish 1-2-3 in media and player voting, too.

Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid continue to look like locks to start. They’ll probably finish 1-2-3 in media and player voting, too. Western Conference guards: Stephen Curry still holds a large advantage in fan voting, which puts him in the driver’s seat to start. Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard are battling for the other spot. Doncic’s moderate lead in fan voting gives him the edge.

Stephen Curry still holds a large advantage in fan voting, which puts him in the driver’s seat to start. Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard are battling for the other spot. Doncic’s moderate lead in fan voting gives him the edge. Western Conference frontcourt: LeBron is an absolutely lock to start, and Nikola Jokic isn’t far behind. Anthony Davis remains in striking distance of Kawhi Leonard for the third starting spot. Davis probably must pass Leonard to have a chance of starting. Leonard – having a better season – will likely win the media vote and probably the player vote, too.

Not much changed in the rankings within each position. Donovan Mitchell (fifth to fourth), Klay Thompson (10th to eighth) and Alex Caruso (unlisted to 10th) moved up and Ja Morant (fourth to fifth), C.J. McCollum (eighth to ninth) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ninth to unlisted) moved down among Western Conference guards. In the East, Fred VanVleet surpassed Ben Simmons for 10th place at guard.

It can be fun to track the full vote standings. But none of those players are starting the All-Star game, regardless. It’s just window dressing.

Really, the entire fan vote is less consequential than it used to be. The fan vote now counts for just 50% of the starting formula, with media and player votes each accounting for 25%. Coaches still pick the All-Star reserves. The NBA doesn’t want Caruso’s surge to actually lead anywhere.

So, while there’s outsized attention on the fan vote, it’s just a small component of who actually plays in the All-Star game.