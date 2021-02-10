Watch Carmelo Anthony pass Oscar Robertson for 12th on all-time scoring list

Carmelo Anthony is one of the great bucket getters the NBA has ever seen.
He is in rarified air when it comes to scoring, and that was evidenced on Tuesday night when he passed Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for 12th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Melo passes Oscar Robertson for No.12 on the NBA's all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/BqRjMTXCpf
After a 23-point game Tuesday against Orlando, Anthony has 26,699 points in his career. That’s a Hall of Fame career.
Next up on the scoring list for ‘Melo is Hakeem Olajuwon at 26,946, a milestone he should hit later this season at his current scoring pace.