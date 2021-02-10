(Bloody?) Trae Young furious at no-call to cap loss to Mavericks (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So much for Trae Young being too selfish offensively at the expense of teammates like John Collins.

With the Hawks trailing the Mavericks by one in the final seconds Wednesday, Young set at excellent screen that freed Collins going to the rim. But Kevin Huerter instead inbounded to Danilo Gallinari, who missed the game-winner.

Dallas held on for a 118-117 victory.

Afterward, Young was LIVID at a referee.

Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein ran through Young’s screen, knocking Young to the floor. It appeared Young might have even been bleeding. But no foul was called.

Young certainly wanted a win against his personal rival, Luka Doncic. And Young (25 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds) did all he could during the game. His postgame tirade could get him fined, though the last-two-minute-report might also show his grievance was founded.

But it was a nice moment when Young calmed enough to embrace Doncic, who led Dallas with a 28-point triple-double. At least if you ignore the NBA’s silly rules.