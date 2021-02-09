Watch Stephen Curry’s ridiculous, spinning, circus-shot lay-up

By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2021, 11:05 PM EST
0 Comments

You couldn’t even make that shot if you found a glitch in NBA 2K21.

Stephen Curry drove the lane and when the defense collapsed, he spun mid-air to kick the pass back out, then changed his mind and this happened.

That. Is. Insane.

The Spurs even defended it well.

Curry finished the night with 32 points and the Warriors got the win, 114-91, over San Antonio.

