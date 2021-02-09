Watch Stephen Curry’s ridiculous, spinning, circus-shot lay-up

You couldn’t even make that shot if you found a glitch in NBA 2K21.
Stephen Curry drove the lane and when the defense collapsed, he spun mid-air to kick the pass back out, then changed his mind and this happened.
HOW STEPH?? HOW?? pic.twitter.com/4Hsb9z9Rbg
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 10, 2021
That. Is. Insane.
The Spurs even defended it well.
Every defender’s reaction when trying to guard Steph 😂 pic.twitter.com/RoIhecugJN
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 10, 2021
Curry finished the night with 32 points and the Warriors got the win, 114-91, over San Antonio.