Watch Stephen Curry’s ridiculous, spinning, circus-shot lay-up

You couldn’t even make that shot if you found a glitch in NBA 2K21.

Stephen Curry drove the lane and when the defense collapsed, he spun mid-air to kick the pass back out, then changed his mind and this happened.

That. Is. Insane.

The Spurs even defended it well.

Every defender’s reaction when trying to guard Steph 😂 pic.twitter.com/RoIhecugJN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 10, 2021

Curry finished the night with 32 points and the Warriors got the win, 114-91, over San Antonio.