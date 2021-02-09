Minnesota’s Malik Beasley sentenced to 120 days in jail for felony threats of violence

A Minnesota judge sentenced Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley to 120 days in jail after he had already pled guilty to one felony count of threats of violence, waving a gun at a family that parked near his home.

Beasley will be allowed to serve his sentence after the end of the NBA season, and because of COVID-19 restrictions and protocols in Minnesota jails, he likely will serve his time on home arrest (with an electric monitor), according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Beasley was also given three years of probation, with no use of alcohol or drugs during that time, and must complete an anger management program.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Beasley could face a 10-game or longer suspension for his actions.

Those actions came last September when a family — a husband and wife with their 13-year-old child — on a tour of homes in the area pulled up to Beasley’s home, finding the driveway roped off. While the family looked for its next destination, Beasley came out, pointed a rifle at the car, and told them to drive off. There were two 9-1-1 calls about the incident, and when police arrived with a warrant to search Beasley’s home for the weapon, Beasley walked down to the road yelling at them. When police did search the residence, they found two pounds of marijuana in the home, but possession charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

According to the Associated Press, Beasley also spoke at the sentencing and said, “I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions.”