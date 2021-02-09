Bulls’ Chandler Hutchison out ‘for some time’ with personal issue

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison has played fewer than 12 minutes since contracting coronavirus in late December.

He’ll remain out of Chicago’s lineup longer.

Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago:

Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison is out indefinitely with a personal issue, head coach Billy Donovan said before the team’s matchup with the Washington Wizards Monday night. “The conversations I have had with him have been absolutely terrific. I give him a lot of credit. He’s handled himself like a complete pro,” Donovan said. “But right now there’s some things he needs to focus on personally and that’s where his attention is at.”

Donovan said he doesn’t know how long Hutchison’s absence will endure, but that he will continue to be with the team and on the sideline for games. “We had a conversation right before the (second Magic) game a little bit,” Donovan said. “And I wanted to get back and have him sleep on some things and digest some things about the things he expressed to me. And when we got back (to Chicago) we had a chance to visit a little bit further and obviously with what he’s dealing with right now, it’s gonna be apparent that he’s gonna be out for some time.

It seems a bit odd Hutchison will go so long without playing – but still be with the team and at games.

Hopefully, whatever he’s going through turns out alright.