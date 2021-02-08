Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Noah Vonleh tested positive for coronavirus then got cut by the Bulls.

After that tough outcome, Vonleh is landing on his feet – with the Nets.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent F/C Noah Vonleh is expected to sign a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vonleh provides immediate rotational depth for the Nets. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2021

Chicago would’ve likely waived Vonleh, regardless. He was on an unguaranteed contract.

But even someone cut by the lowly Bulls could help the championship-contending Nets. Brooklyn is that short on depth after concentrating on the high-scoring trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. (And that’s even when Durant and Irving are available).

A center, Vonleh provides rebounding, some defense and a little interior scoring. His recent coronavirus diagnosis also works in his favor. The Nets will seek bigger upgrades. But the former Knicks big will plug a hole for now.