By Dan FeldmanFeb 8, 2021, 11:14 AM EST
Noah Vonleh vs. Nets
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Noah Vonleh tested positive for coronavirus then got cut by the Bulls.

After that tough outcome, Vonleh is landing on his feet – with the Nets.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Chicago would’ve likely waived Vonleh, regardless. He was on an unguaranteed contract.

But even someone cut by the lowly Bulls could help the championship-contending Nets. Brooklyn is that short on depth after concentrating on the high-scoring trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. (And that’s even when Durant and Irving are available).

A center, Vonleh provides rebounding, some defense and a little interior scoring. His recent coronavirus diagnosis also works in his favor. The Nets will seek bigger upgrades. But the former Knicks big will plug a hole for now.

