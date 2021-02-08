Noah Vonleh tested positive for coronavirus then got cut by the Bulls.
After that tough outcome, Vonleh is landing on his feet – with the Nets.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Free agent F/C Noah Vonleh is expected to sign a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vonleh provides immediate rotational depth for the Nets.
Chicago would’ve likely waived Vonleh, regardless. He was on an unguaranteed contract.
But even someone cut by the lowly Bulls could help the championship-contending Nets. Brooklyn is that short on depth after concentrating on the high-scoring trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. (And that’s even when Durant and Irving are available).
A center, Vonleh provides rebounding, some defense and a little interior scoring. His recent coronavirus diagnosis also works in his favor. The Nets will seek bigger upgrades. But the former Knicks big will plug a hole for now.