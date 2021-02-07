Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter out at least two more weeks after knee scoped

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

De'Andre Hunter had missed the last four Hawks games with a sore knee, but now he’s going to be out at least another couple of weeks after having his right knee scoped.

The Hawks announced that “due to right knee discomfort caused by wear and tear, [Hunter] will undergo a lateral meniscus arthroscopic debridement procedure on Monday.” His status will be reviewed in two weeks.

Hunter’s leap forward in his second season has been a key part of Atlanta’s success this season. His defense was what made him the No. 4 pick in 2019, but his offense was a work in progress. This season he’s averaging 17.2 points a game, hitting 36.6% of his threes, and finishing much better at the rim. The bottom line the Hawks are +9.2 per 100 possessions when he is on the court.

Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter will continue to fill in for him.