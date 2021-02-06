Report: Knicks in active talks with Pistons on Derrick Rose trade

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Derrick Rose could be reunited with coach Tom Thibodeau. Again.

Thibodeau’s New York Knicks are in active talks with the Detroit Pistons to acquire Rose in a trade, reports Shams Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic.

The New York Knicks are engaged in active talks to acquire the Pistons guard, a move that would reunite the former league MVP with head coach Tom Thibodeau, sources tell The Athletic. The Pistons and Rose mutually agreed that a trade would be best for both sides, per sources. While there is a great deal of respect for one another, the rebuilding Pistons plan to increase their usage of young players as the season progresses, according to those sources. Rose, meanwhile, has continued to show on the floor that he could improve a team that is in title or playoff contention. Sources say the Pistons have received interest in Rose from several teams.

Rose was listed as out for the Pistons Saturday night for “personal reasons.”

While teams may call, with Rose being a free agent after this season — and a lot of teams looking to keep a cap on expenses — there is not going to be a robust trading market for Rose. The report says the Clippers have expressed interest, and they have a strong need for a backup point guard (Lou Williams is in that role this season but has taken a step back with pick-and-roll partner Montrezl Harrell gone).

The Knicks would likely send a veteran point guard back to Detroit in the trade. New York starts Elfrid Payton at the point, with impressive rookie Immanuel Quickley and Austin Rivers behind him (although Rivers plays more as a two and subs out RJ Barrett most nights). Payton, Rivers, Frank Ntilikina, or Dennis Smith Jr. — or some combination of that group — would likely be part of the deal.

From Detroit’s perspective, Ntilikina might make the most sense because he defends well and they could get an up-close look at him before he becomes a free agent this offseason, plus the Pistons would save a little money.

The Knicks are 11-13 — one of the young season’s biggest surprises — currently sit as the six seed in the East, and have their eye on a playoff, or at least play-in series, berth. Bringing in Rose would give them a solid veteran scorer and shot creator to add to the mix. And it’s someone Thibodeau trusts.

Rose is averaging 14.2 points in 22 minutes a game this season, shooting 33.3% from three. Rose’s efficiency has taken a step back this season from the level that had him seventh in the Sixth Man of the Year voting last season (and sixth the season before that), but he is still a valuable veteran off the bench who could help several teams.

Including the Knicks as they try to make a playoff run.