Kyrie Irving out tonight in Philly, Durant questionable but not with team

Facilitator James Harden may need t revert to Houston-era MVP Harden if the Nets are going to have a chance in Philadelphia tonight.

That’s because the Nets have listed Kyrie Irving as out with a sprained right index finger.

Kevin Durant is listed as questionable due to contract tracing, but he is not with the team in Philly and it seems unlikely he will play. Durant was pulled off the bench mid-game on Friday night because someone he had spent time with tested positive for COVID-19 (all of Durant’s tests were negative, and he had the disease last year and recovered). Reports are out that Durant could miss multiple games — he missed four last time he was sidelined with contact tracing — but it comes down to how much time he spent with the infected person and in what setting.

For the 76ers, both Joel Embiid and Seth Curry are listed as questionable.

Brooklyn lost to Toronto Friday night. Philadelphia last played on Thursday in a sloppy loss to a shorthanded Portland team.