Giannis Antetokounmpo backs LeBron: “I don’t care about the All-Star Game”

If LeBron James heads to Atlanta for the NBA All-Star Game in March — and fans want him as a starter — he will do it begrudgingly. He said he has “zero energy” and “zero excitement” for the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is right there with him.

The leading Eastern Conference vote getter the previous two years, Giannis Antetokounmpo said he was not interested in the All-Star game, speaking to the media via Zoom after his Bucks beat the Cavaliers 123-105 Friday night. Via The Athletic:

“The Big Dog (LeBron James) says he has zero excitement, zero energy for the All-Star Game. I’m the same way,” Antetokounmpo said on Friday. “I really, right now, I don’t care about the All-Star Game. I got zero energy, zero excitement.”

Giannis: "At the end of the day, if we have the All-Star game, I hope the fans can be there. And, we can give back to them, but at the end of the day if we have the All-Star game just to have an All-Star Game and don't have no fans, I don't see the point." — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) February 6, 2021

Giannis said he would rather spend time with his family than head to the All-Star Game.

After a short offseason and in the midst of a condensed regular season, many other players agree with LeBron and Antetokounmpo.

That said, the All-Star Game is probably going to happen on March 7 in Atlanta. Why? Money. This is a big showcase game for the league, it’s been a ratings hit for TNT and matters to sponsors and international broadcasters as well. The NBA and its owners are taking a financial bath this season with no fans in most of the arenas (and limited numbers in the ones that have any), the league is looking for any way to recoup some of its losses. The All-Star Game is one.

But the players hate the idea. Passionately.