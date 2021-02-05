Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor: Not a good time to sell team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor put the team up for sale.

How’s that going?

Taylor, via Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press:

“Well, it’s not coming is the best way to say it,” Taylor said. “I haven’t found anything that for sure says I should move ahead.” “The other question: Is now a good time to sell when you don’t have fans? And it’s not a good time.”

This doesn’t necessarily mean Taylor will keep the team. It might not be a good time to sell an NBA team. But it’s also not a great time to own an NBA team (relatively).

But Taylor has repeatedly looked into selling the team over the years without executing a deal. This increasingly looks like another false alarm.

Obviously, Taylor should have known attendance would be extremely limited amid the coronavirus pandemic. If that factor surprised him, that’s on him.

In fairness to Taylor, the NBA more seriously discussing expansion – a more-recent revelation – also complicates matters. That might eliminate potential bidders who’d prefer to own a team outside Minnesota. Projecting expansion windfall for owners of the 30 existing teams would be baked into the Timberwolves’ price, and there could be substantially different projections.

Of course, there will always be complications with a sale this large.

As Taylor seems to keep finding.