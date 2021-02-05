Rockets breakout big man Christian Wood suffers nasty ankle sprain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Unless you’re a casual, you know about Christian Wood. Poached from Detroit last offseason (where he was impressive after the Drummond trade), he is averaging 22 points and 10.1 rebounds a game, shooting 55.8% overall, and he has to be respected from three (42.1% on 4.5 attempts a game). He is one of the reasons Houston has surged since trading away James Harden.

Now it appears Houston will have to be without Wood for a while.

Wood stepped on the foot of Ja Morant and had a nasty ankle sprain on Thursday night. This is the second time he sprained the same ankle this season, the first time he missed three games. This appeared much worse as he had to be helped off the court and eventually put in a wheelchair to get to the locker room.

Christian Wood Contact Lateral Ankle Inversion Unfortunate as he clips the toe box of the defenders foot as his foot plant occurs Brooks last second help altered ball position & vision @bballbreakdown pic.twitter.com/L22NUEcZJg — BBiomechanics (@BBiomechanics) February 5, 2021

The MRI results and official diagnosis is not yet in, but the Rockets think it is bad.

The Rockets are concerned that star center Christian Wood could be sidelined for an extended period after injuring his right ankle for the second time in a span of less than three weeks, sources told ESPN. “It didn’t look great," coach Stephen Silas said. "It was unfortunate.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 5, 2021

No Wood because of the ankle sprain will mean a lot more DeMarcus Cousins, he’ll get all the run he can handle.

The Rockets have won 7-of-8 and surged up to 11-10 and 10th place in the West. Houston wants to climb that ladder and get in a better play-in position, but that just got harder without wood for a while.