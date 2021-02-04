PBT Podcast: Biggest surprises, disappointments so far this season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We are more than a quarter of the way into this NBA season, and it has not gone as expected in a lot of ways. Combine COVID-19, no fans in most arenas, and some teams making leaps we didn’t expect while other teams missing shots they should knock down, and for a number of teams this season has not gone according to plan.

There have been positive surprises such as Memphis and Cleveland.

There have been the disappointments, such as Dallas and Miami.

Myself and Dan Feldman from NBC Sports discuss those four teams and more, and delve into what got these teams there and if they can sustain it/turn things around.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

