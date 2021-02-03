Woman ejected for maskless yelling at LeBron took “full responsibility” in apology

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Note to a lot of politicians out there: This is how you handle making a mistake. Own it, apologize for what you feel you did wrong, and then move on. (Don’t double down on stupidity.)

The day after Juliana Carlos — the woman LeBron James dubbed “courtside Karen” — and her husband Chris Carlos, along with two others, were ejected from the Lakers vs. Hawks game for crossing the line in their heckling of LeBron, she took to Instagram with a lengthy explanation and apology.

“To say things escalated quickly at yesterday’s game is an understatement, and I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment…” she wrote, also admitting to using foul language. “For these things, I take full responsibility.”

That’s a solid effort.

We could try to delve into the psychology of why her husband has an admitted issue with a self-made made in LeBron who has put in the work to be one of the game’s all-time greats, married his high school sweetheart, is a loving father, built a school to help at-risk kids in his hometown, built a business empire on his brand outside of basketball, and helped lead a push for equality and being treated fairly by police, but I’m not sure we need to go there.

Good on Juliana for admitting a mistake and owning it. We could all use to do more of that.