Warriors’ Kevon Looney rolls ankle, leaves team without center on roster

Marquese Chriss is out for the season following surgery to repair a broken right fibula. Rookie center James Wiseman is out for at least a week with a sprained wrist.

That left Kevon Looney as the only true center on the Golden State roster, which lasted all of 22 minutes on Tuesday night before he sprained his ankle and had to leave the game. Steve Kerr later said he expects Looney will miss a couple of games.

That leaves Eric Paschall, all 6’6″ of him, as the team’s center. Draymond Green will get some run in the role, and expect Juan Toscano-Anderson to see a bump in minutes. The tallest player left on the roster is 6’7″ Andrew Wiggins.

It also leaves Golden State with a challenge for the next week — the Celtics outrebounded the Warriors 30 to 15 in the second half on Tuesday night and got the win. Other teams are going to look to copy that blueprint.

And no, Warriors assistant coach Zaza Pachulia is not coming out of retirement to play a couple of games. Nice try, though.