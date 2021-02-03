NBA: Zero new coronavirus cases in last eight days

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA has gotten its coronavirus problems under control.

After 37 positive tests in about two weeks, numerous postponements and calls to return to a bubble or even halt the season…

NBA release:

Of the 482 players tested for COVID-19 since Jan. 27, zero new players have returned confirmed positive tests.

This follows a week with only one positive test. Just one game was postponed in the last week due to imminent coronavirus threat (as opposed to larger-scale schedule changes), and that was due to an inconclusive test rather than confirmed positive.

This is a massive victory for the NBA after earlier external panic about the league’s situation.

Why have coronavirus cases within the league decreased? Three reasons:

Of course, coronavirus remains a threat. The NBA letting down its guard could lead to an outbreak.

But the country is still trending in the right direction as people get vaccinated and the weather warms. Natural immunity within the league persists.

Though this likely isn’t the end of cases within the NBA, this update might signify the league’s biggest coronavirus problems are in the past.