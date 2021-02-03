NBA: Zero new coronavirus cases in last eight days

The NBA has gotten its coronavirus problems under control.
After 37 positive tests in about two weeks, numerous postponements and calls to return to a bubble or even halt the season…
NBA release:
Of the 482 players tested for COVID-19 since Jan. 27, zero new players have returned confirmed positive tests.
This follows a week with only one positive test. Just one game was postponed in the last week due to imminent coronavirus threat (as opposed to larger-scale schedule changes), and that was due to an inconclusive test rather than confirmed positive.
This is a massive victory for the NBA after earlier external panic about the league’s situation.
Why have coronavirus cases within the league decreased? Three reasons:
- A nationwide decline in cases. The less likely people in close contact with NBA players are to have coronavirus, the less likely NBA players are to contract coronavirus.
- Stricter protocols. The NBA tightened restrictions on interactions and more liberally postponed games.
- Natural immunity. NBA players have had at least 145 cases – and almost certainly many more – of coronavirus. Though possible, reinfection is exceedingly unlikely.
Of course, coronavirus remains a threat. The NBA letting down its guard could lead to an outbreak.
But the country is still trending in the right direction as people get vaccinated and the weather warms. Natural immunity within the league persists.
Though this likely isn’t the end of cases within the NBA, this update might signify the league’s biggest coronavirus problems are in the past.