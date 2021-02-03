Giannis Antetokounmpo takes up photography in Bucks’ blowout of Pacers (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 3, 2021, 11:54 PM EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks build a 40-point lead over the Pacers and sat the entire fourth quarter of Milwaukee’s 130-110 win Wednesday.

That’s a lot of time to get bored.

So, Antetokounmpo — crossing LeBron Jamesbench hijinks late in a blowout and Kevin Durant‘s interest in photography — grabbed a camera and started snapping photos.

This is so disrespectful. I love it!

I also hope these are actually the photos Antetokounmpo took: