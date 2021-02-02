Watch Fred VanVleet score record-setting 54 points to beat Orlando

By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2021, 11:08 PM EST
0 Comments

It’s the most points ever scored by a Toronto Raptor.

It’s also the most points ever scored by an undrafted player.

Toronto’s Fred VanVleet could not seem to miss Tuesday night — he shot 11-of-14 from three — on his way to 54 points, lifting Toronto past Orlando.

How did the Raptors players react?

Every one of VanVleets shots came either in the paint, most at the rim, or from three. He was not settling. VanVleet himself is always humble.

Norman Powell pitched in 24 for Toronto, which won the game 123-108.

Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier each had 21 for Orlando.

Check out more on the Raptors

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Raptors president Masai Ujiri
Rumor: Wizards planning to pursue Raptors president Masai Ujiri
New York Knicks v Utah Jazz
NBA Power Rankings: Nine-game win streak launches Jazz to No.2
Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers
OG Anunoby scores 30, helps short-handed Raptors beat Pacers

 

 