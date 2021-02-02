Watch Fred VanVleet score record-setting 54 points to beat Orlando

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the most points ever scored by a Toronto Raptor.

It’s also the most points ever scored by an undrafted player.

Toronto’s Fred VanVleet could not seem to miss Tuesday night — he shot 11-of-14 from three — on his way to 54 points, lifting Toronto past Orlando.

FVV sets Toronto franchise record 👏@FredVanVleet makes @Raptors history, erupting for 54 POINTS and 11 THREES (11-14 3PM) in the road W! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/QeDEfTkCZf — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2021

How did the Raptors players react?

Every one of VanVleets shots came either in the paint, most at the rim, or from three. He was not settling. VanVleet himself is always humble.

Fred VanVleet: "I thought I played pretty good defence, too. I know nobody wants to talk about that." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 3, 2021

Norman Powell pitched in 24 for Toronto, which won the game 123-108.

Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier each had 21 for Orlando.