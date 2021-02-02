Thunder’s George Hill out at least a month following thumb surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder point guard George Hill had a procedure on his right thumb Tuesday and will be out of action for at least four weeks.

Hill joined the Thunder in the four-team deal that sent Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams to New Orleans. He is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists per game in 14 games. He is shooting 50.8% from the field and 38.6% percent on 3-pointers.

Rookie Theo Maledon, a 19-year-old from France, has been starting in Hill’s absence. The second-round pick scored 24 points against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 29 and went 6 for 6 from 3-point range. He averages 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

The Thunder are down to 11 players on the roster with Hill and Trevor Ariza out with injuries, plus four players off to the G-League bubble for that tournament. Those G-League players could be recalled to the big club if needed.