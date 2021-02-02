Report: J.J. Redick wants Pelicans to trade him, Knicks on list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pelicans guard J.J. Redick is in the throes of trade rumors.

By request.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

He has not played well and not happy and wants to be traded. Would really like to be traded to the Northeast, where his offseason home is in Brooklyn. He’d love to go to Brooklyn, the Knicks, Boston or Philly. That has been communicated out there. It’s been known for a week or two.

Redick had already been linked to the Nets, 76ers and Celtics. The Knicks are a new revelation

Trade requests are far more common than many realize. Especially by out-of-rotation players – like Redick.

At 7-12 and 14th in the Western Conference, the Pelicans are seemingly prioritizing playing young guards like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis. Redick, age 36 and on an expiring contract, doesn’t have much place in New Orleans.

Which is why the Pelicans will probably try to accommodate his trade request.

But finding suitors might not be easy. Redick looks more one-dimensional than ever and is struggling in that dimension, shooting just 30% on 3-pointers. His relatively high $13,013,700 salary doesn’t make a trade easier.

Maybe win-now teams like the Nets, 76ers, Celtics and Knicks believe Redick will perform better with them. He’s accustomed to winning situations. Playing closer to home could also make him more comfortable.

New Orleans will send Redick to whichever team makes the best offer. The Pelicans probably don’t want much.

But we’re learning what Redick wants. Players can drive trades themselves. If he’s trying to arrange a deal with Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston or New York, one of those teams could bite.