Report: Heat big Meyers Leonard out rest of season with shoulder surgery

Heat big Meyers Leonard has oscillated between starting and falling out of the rotation entirely the last two years.

Now, he’ll be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2021

The Heat have other bigs to play with Bam Adebayo – Kelly Olynyk (who provides a stretch element somewhat similar to Leonard) and Precious Achiuwa. Miami can also play smaller lineups with only big.

Last offseason, the Heat re-signed Leonard to a $9.4 million salary (with a $10,152,000 team option for next season) presumably so he could be a trade chip. He still provides that.

Amid coronavirus issues, Miami is just 7-13 and 13th in the Eastern Conference. Jimmy Butler returning obviously helps. But the Heat fell into a significant hole.

Trading Leonard’s neutral-value contract for a more-helpful immediate contributor could be part of the path out.