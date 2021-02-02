Devin Booker punctuates return with game-winner from three (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DALLAS (AP) — Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams gladly confessed that he junked his plan to carefully monitor Devin Booker’s minutes down the stretch with his All-Star guard playing for the first time since Jan. 22.

Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in his return and the Suns rallied past the Dallas Mavericks for the second straight game, winning 109-108 on Monday night.

Booker finished with 24 points, 20 in the second half, and 31 minutes. He went into the game ranked 12th in the NBA averaging 35.7 minutes per game before being sidelined with a left hamstring strain.

“I imagine if I’d have taken Book out, that would have been the first time you’d seen a player knock a coach out on the sidelines,” Williams said.

The Suns trailed by 11 with 4:48 to play in the third quarter before winning their third straight, including a 111-105 victory at Dallas on Saturday when they trailed by 15 late in the third quarter.

The Mavericks dropped their sixth in a row, their ninth loss in their last 11 games and their fourth straight defeat at home. Luka Doncic missed a 27-foot shot at the buzzer.

Booker took a pass on the winning basket from Chris Paul, who finished with a season-high 34 points to go with nine rebounds and nine assists. Deandre Ayton had 10 points and 17 rebounds for his seventh double-double in his past eight games.

Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points following a slow start in which he scored only two points in the first quarter on free throws. Josh Richardson scored a season-high 24 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 19, 14 in the second half, after sitting out Saturday’s game.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said his team was aware it had a foul to give on the Suns’ winning possession.

“We didn’t take it. That falls on me,” Carlisle said. “There’s not going to be any finger-pointing.”

Phoenix has won six straight against Dallas going back to last season in the Orlando bubble.