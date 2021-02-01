With Terry Rozier injured, LaMelo Ball got his first start for Charlotte

Feb 1, 2021
There have been calls to put LaMelo Ball into the Hornets’ starting lineup for a while — he’s averaging 12.2 points and 6.1 assists a game, his passing has been as advertised and his defense better than expected. But coach James Borego wants to keep the pressure off of Ball and let him develop, so he has stuck with Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham starting.

But with Rozier out Monday due to a sprained right ankle, LaMelo finally got his first NBA start, going against Miami.

Ball struggled in the first half — four points on 1-of-5 shooting — but did dish out four assists.

There will be many starts in Ball’s future, but Charlotte’s plan from the start was not just to hand the rookie the key to the car. Graham and Rozier both can handle playmaking duties, and Gordon Hayward has been a quality shot creator for himself and others. All of it combined has Charlotte in the running for a playoff — or, at least, play-in series — spot. Having Ball play meaningful NBA games as a rookie will mean more than just raw minutes.

