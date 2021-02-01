Warriors rookie James Wiseman out 7-10 days with sprained left wrist

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was no “bring him along slowly” for No. 2 pick James Wiseman. The big man was thrust into heavy minutes for Golden State following the likely season-ending injury to Marquese Chriss (Wiseman even started for a while). That has gone about as expected — flashes of impressive athleticism and potential sandwiched between him looking lost and unsure of where to be and what to do, especially with the NBA game’s speed.

Now Wiseman will get a chance to step back — he is out for a week at least with a sprained wrist.

James Wiseman suffered a sprained left wrist in Saturday night’s win over Detroit. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. James is averaging 12.2 points (third-most among rookies) through 20 games and leads all rookies in rebounds (6.1) and blocks (1.30) per game. pic.twitter.com/kM57pWF8Kp — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 1, 2021

Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: "It's a bummer, but at least it's not anything worse. He should be back in 10 days or so." https://t.co/X8ruOVuXTl — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 1, 2021

The injury happened in the middle of the third quarter of Saturday night’s win over Detroit. Wiseman had gone up to finish an alley-oop, was fouled and landed awkwardly. He was grabbing his wrist at the time but did hit the free throws that followed.

Wiseman is averaging 12.2 points and 6.1 assists a game, with a respectable 54.5 true shooting percentage. He’s been up and down for the Warriors, some games getting to use his athleticism to make plays, and some games looking like a guy who played just three games in college and then got thrust into a major NBA role.

Look for Eric Paschall to get more run at center.