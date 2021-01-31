Watch Nikola Jokic tie career high with 47 points, end Utah’s 11-game win streak

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Utah came in the hottest team in the league: It hadn’t lost since Jan. 6 — 11 wins in a row — and had the best record in the NBA. In the two weeks leading into the game, the Jazz had the best defense in the league, and their offense was right there with it.

The Jazz had not run into Nikola Jokic.

Denver’s big man — who has been playing well enough to start the season to get MVP mentions — tore apart the Utah defense scoring 47 points with 12 rebounds and five assists.

The MVP. The best center in the NBA. Here's EVERY bucket from Nikola's 47 point-performance! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wKGBSFIlle — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 31, 2021

Will Barton scored 18 points and Jamal Murray added 16. Nikola Jokic scored 33 of his points in the first half when the Nuggets were red hot, Denver was up by 25 at the break. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 29 points.