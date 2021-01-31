Watch Damian Lillard drain two threes in final :08 seconds to lift Blazers past Bulls

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s not just that Damian Lillard drained two threes in the final :08 seconds — including the game-winner — it’s the degree of difficulty.

These. Are. Ridiculous. And the second is a game-winner.

A pair of Coby White free throws had Chicago up by five, 122-117, with 11.5 seconds left. Then Portland inbounded the ball to Lillard, who knows 37 feet is in his range.

Chicago just had to inbound the ball, made Portland foul, and then hit their free throws. But when the ball went to Zach LaVine, the Blazers trapped him and forced a jump ball. Then it was Lillard time.

Damian Lillard remains the most clutch player in the NBA.

Lillard finished with 44 points on 15-of-26 shooting, including eight three pointers. He bailed out Portland, which had blown a 19-point third-quarter lead.