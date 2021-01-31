Reporter Klay Thompson is highlight of night, especially interview of Curry

By Kurt HelinJan 31, 2021, 10:17 AM EST
Still in a boot following Achilles surgery, Klay Thompson returned to his second love Saturday — broadcasting.

Okay, maybe he’s not as polished as his old man (Klay’s father Mychal is the Lakers’ long-time radio color analyst), but Thompson was awesome doing play-by-play.

Plus, he was defending his teammates.

But the highlight of the night was Thompson interviewing Stephen Curry postgame.

Give the man the job full time.