Reporter Klay Thompson is highlight of night, especially interview of Curry

Still in a boot following Achilles surgery, Klay Thompson returned to his second love Saturday — broadcasting.

Okay, maybe he’s not as polished as his old man (Klay’s father Mychal is the Lakers’ long-time radio color analyst), but Thompson was awesome doing play-by-play.

Play by Play Klay might be the best Klay yet pic.twitter.com/stUK4dCX4y — Jared Wade (@Jared_Wade) January 31, 2021

Klay defending his teammates on the mic 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/xgTUxwcP36 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2021

Klay is coming for Fitz's job 😂 pic.twitter.com/sUNGwJd573 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2021

Plus, he was defending his teammates.

But the highlight of the night was Thompson interviewing Stephen Curry postgame.

Klay and Steph back together again 🥲 pic.twitter.com/5yYG5tEXpz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2021

Reporter Klay asks Steph when he'll break Ray Allen's record 📈 pic.twitter.com/5UTYG2MQx5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2021

Reporter Klay delivers a walk-off question for Curry 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cZOiCAVizZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2021

Give the man the job full time.