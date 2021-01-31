Good news in Boston, Marcus Smart only has Grade 1 calf strain

By Kurt HelinJan 31, 2021, 11:46 AM EST
0 Comments

That sigh of relief you hear is the sound of Celtics fans.

Boston’s Marcus Smart suffered a non-contact injury the fourth quarter Saturday night, going to the ground grabbing his left calf. He was helped back to the locker room without being able to put any weight on it.

It turns out, it is just a strained calf.

Smart will be out 1-2 weeks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

If this had been worse, it would have been a major blow to the Celtics Smart is one of Boston’s core players because he is one of the best on-ball defenders in the league, plus he scores 13.6 points a night with 6 assists. Smart is critical for how Brad Stevens wants to defend the other top teams in the East.

It will be interesting to see how Stevens juggles the Celtics rotations now. Does Tristan Thompson move back into the starting lineup?

Check out more on the Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
Anthony Davis returns, scores 27 to lead Lakers to win in Boston
Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart leaves game with scary injury Celtics are calling calf strain
Former Cavaliers big Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson hopes Cavaliers retire his number