Good news in Boston, Marcus Smart only has Grade 1 calf strain

That sigh of relief you hear is the sound of Celtics fans.

Boston’s Marcus Smart suffered a non-contact injury the fourth quarter Saturday night, going to the ground grabbing his left calf. He was helped back to the locker room without being able to put any weight on it.

A look at the Marcus Smart injury. Grabs at calf/achilles area. pic.twitter.com/9goexv30lj — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 31, 2021

It turns out, it is just a strained calf.

Positive news for the Celtics: First-team All-Defensive guard Marcus Smart has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left calf strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He will miss some time, but sigh of relief for all. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 31, 2021

Smart will be out 1-2 weeks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

If this had been worse, it would have been a major blow to the Celtics Smart is one of Boston’s core players because he is one of the best on-ball defenders in the league, plus he scores 13.6 points a night with 6 assists. Smart is critical for how Brad Stevens wants to defend the other top teams in the East.

It will be interesting to see how Stevens juggles the Celtics rotations now. Does Tristan Thompson move back into the starting lineup?