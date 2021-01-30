Report: Iman Shumpert returning to Brooklyn in new deal with Nets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Iman Shumpert played 13 games for Brooklyn, filling in when they were shorthanded (Caris LeVert had a hand injury, and Wilson Chandler was out due to his PED suspension). However, when everyone got healthy and came back, Shumpert was gone.

Now he’s back, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Iman Shumpert is finalizing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2021

Shumpert spent time with the Nets last season, making an impact on the defensive end of the floor, and is now returning to Brooklyn, sources said. The Nets needed to sign a player today to reach 14 roster spots. https://t.co/B2gq8NX2vt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2021

Between players sent out via trade and injuries, the Nets roster was depleted. Shumpert is a solid pick up.

In Brooklyn last season he averaged 18.5 minutes a game, and while he wasn’t a major offensive contributor — he averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds a game — he played solid defense. The Brooklyn defense was slightly better with him on the court (1.6 points per 100 possessions better), and the Nets are 9-4 with him in the rotation. That was enough to earn him another shot.

Nobody around the league thinks Brooklyn is done tweaking the roster. This team needs a defensive-minded, rim-protecting center as well as more depth on the wing and at the guard spots. Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving make the Nets contenders, but to win it all their defense has to be better than it is right now, and that’s going to mean roster tweaks. Shumpert is just the first one.