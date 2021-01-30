Marcus Smart leaves game with scary injury Celtics are calling calf strain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let’s hope it is only a calf strain.

Boston’s Marcus Smart went to the floor in the fourth quarter, grabbing his left calf with what is a non-contact injury. He was helped back to the locker room without being able to put any weight on it. Here is a video of what happened.

A look at the Marcus Smart injury. Grabs at calf/achilles area. pic.twitter.com/9goexv30lj — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 31, 2021

The Celtics said he would not return to the game due to a strained calf, but the expected was soon reported that Smart will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the extent of the injury.

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart (Left Calf Strain) will not return tonight. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 31, 2021

Smart is one of the Celtics anchors, scoring 13.6 points a night with 6 assists, but of more importance he is one of the best on-ball defenders in the league. Smart’s play is a key part of how Boston defends the other top teams in the East.

