Marcus Smart leaves game with scary injury Celtics are calling calf strain

By Kurt HelinJan 30, 2021, 10:48 PM EST
Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
Let’s hope it is only a calf strain.

Boston’s Marcus Smart went to the floor in the fourth quarter, grabbing his left calf with what is a non-contact injury. He was helped back to the locker room without being able to put any weight on it. Here is a video of what happened.

The Celtics said he would not return to the game due to a strained calf, but the expected was soon reported that Smart will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the extent of the injury.

Smart is one of the Celtics anchors, scoring 13.6 points a night with 6 assists, but of more importance he is one of the best on-ball defenders in the league. Smart’s play is a key part of how Boston defends the other top teams in the East.

Let’s hope it is just a calf strain and nothing more.

