Increased game-day testing forces numerous game time changes in February

In its attempt to control the coronavirus’s current surge through the league, the NBA is continuing its more intense restrictions and guidelines on players and teams for a couple more weeks. It has also started shifting around games in the first half of the season to start to make up for the games lost.

Also continuing is the added PCR test on game days to identify players or coaches that may have the virus more accurately. That added test, however, necessitates game times being moved. In the first half of February, there is a rash of game time changes. Here is a list of all of them, starting with tonight’s games.

Saturday, January 30, 2021

The Phoenix at Dallas game will change game time to 9:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM local.

Monday, February 1, 2021

The Minnesota at Cleveland game will change game time to 8:00 PM ET.

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

The Memphis at Indiana game will change game time to 8:00 PM ET.

The Detroit at Utah game will change game time to 10:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM local.

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The LA Clippers at Cleveland game will change game time to 8:00 PM ET.

The Washington at Miami game will change game time to 8:00 PM ET.

Thursday, February 4, 2021

The Portland at Philadelphia game will change game time to 8:00 PM ET.

The Houston at Memphis game will change game time to 9:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM local.

Friday, February 5, 2021

The Utah at Charlotte game will change game time to 8:00 PM ET.

Saturday, February 6, 2021

The Toronto at Atlanta game will change game time to 8:00 PM ET.

The Brooklyn at Philadelphia game will change game time to 8:00 PM ET.

The Memphis at New Orleans game will change game time to 9:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM local.

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The Indiana at Brooklyn game will change game time to 8:00 PM ET.

The New Orleans at Chicago game will change game time to 9:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM local.

Thursday, February 11, 2021

The Indiana at Detroit game will change game time to 8:00 PM ET.

The Toronto at Boston game, previously scheduled for February 12, will be scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

Friday, February 12, 2021

The Detroit at Boston game, previously scheduled for February 14, will be scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

Saturday, February 13, 2021

The Philadelphia at Phoenix game will change game time to 3:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM local, and remain televised by NBA TV.

The Houston at New York game will change game time to 8:00 PM ET.

Sunday, February 14, 2021