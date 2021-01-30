Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter out at least a week with knee injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

De'Andre Hunter has taken a leap forward in his second season. His defense was always his calling card, but his offense was a work in progress, but this season he’s averaging 17.2 points a game, still hitting threes (36.6%) but more importantly finishing much better at the rim and from floater range. It has transformed his game, and the Hawks are +7.6 per 100 possessions when he is on the court.

Which is why it will sting he is out for at least a week, the Hawks announced.

Hunter has “articular wear and tear in his right knee” and had a non-surgical procedure Saturday to help healing, the Hawks announced.

It was already going to be a tough week for the Hawks, with the Lakers, Jazz, and Raptors on the schedule.

No Hunter means more run for Cam Reddish — whose game also has taken a leap forward this year — and Kevin Huerter.