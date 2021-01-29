Watch Westbrook shove Rondo, get ejected, Rondo waves goodbye

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This goes back to the bubble when Rajon Rondo watched brother got thrown out of a game for trash talking Russell Westbrook.

It carried over the Wizards vs. Hawks game Friday night, where Russell Westbrook picked up a second technical and was ejected for shoving Rajon Rondo. Then Rondo waved goodbye.

Rondo pointed to the locker room after Westbrook got ejected 😅 pic.twitter.com/mm87Zi03qr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2021

Westbrook got ejected. Rondo sends his regards. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KR9sDIw8zj — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) January 30, 2021

Two quick thoughts.

First, that was pretty soft for a technical to toss a player. The officials in this game felt like that high school teacher we all had who kept handing out detention slips because they couldn’t control their classroom and thought that was the best way to do it.

The Wizards got six technicals on the night, and both Westbrook and Robin Lopez were ejected.

Second, well played by Rondo.

Atlanta went on to win 116-100 behind a ridiculous 41 points from Trae Young. Bradley Beal and Westbrook each scored 26 for the Wizards.