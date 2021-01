Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has been through a lot in the last year. His mother and six other family members died from coronavirus. He contracted coronavirus. So did his father.

And we didn’t even know all of Towns’ troubles.

Towns said he got hit by drunk driver during the offseason and was hospitalized.

Towns on Instagram:

Thankfully, Towns recovered from the car crash to begin the season with Minnesota.

Hopefully, he recovers from all the grief he’s facing.