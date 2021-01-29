Fan forcibly removed from Lakers game at Cavaliers for harassing LeBron

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are only 2,000 fans allowed into Cavaliers games right now, but one of those lucky fans who got tickets when the Lakers came to town Monday ended up being forcibly ejected for crossing the line in harassing LeBron James with profanity and indecent printed shirts.

Staff at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, as well as team staff including Cavs GM Koby Altman, pointed the man out to police. When confronted, the man became combative, in a story broken by TMZ.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, cops claim 49-year-old Joseph Bilgen was holding up offensive shirts and screaming profanity at LeBron and others during the big game… Cops say they were informed the guy had held up shirts with offensive writing on them … including, “Lebron is a racist,” “La B**w J**,” and “Lebron is a narcissist.” Officers say when they confronted Bilgen about the inappropriate shirts and actions … he became so combative — security told officers he would have to be removed from the arena. Bilgen, though, did not go quietly according to the report … an officer says the man told him to “go f*** yourself” repeatedly, and at one point, even put his hands on the cop.

He also reportedly struck the side of a female officer who tried to take one of the shirts away from him.

Yet, in a sign of real privilege, the man was not arrested or charged for the incident, according to the report.

LeBron dropped 46 points in that game and dominated the fourth quarter — outscoring the Cavaliers by himself — after a Cavaliers front office member loudly cheered a LeBron miss to end the third quarter. The Lakers got the win, 115-108.