Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out due to coronavirus protocols, the Clippers provided few details.

In the absence of information, people feared the worst. Did the stars test positive? Even the NBA announcing only one coronavirus case in the last round of testing left the possibility at least one did.

It’s now clear neither did.

Leonard and George are off Clippers’ injury report for the team’s game against the Magic tonight. Only Patrick Beverley (right knee soreness) is listed as out.

Because they returned so quickly, Leonard and George must have been facing merely contact tracing or inconclusive tests then subsequently tested negative. L.A. went 1-1 in their absence, losing to the Hawks and beating the Heat. This period will be a blip in a long season.

Now, the Clippers will try to pick up where they left off.