Ed Davis ejected for flagrantly fouling Kelly Oubre Jr. (video)

Kelly Oubre Jr. played like he didn’t want the Warriors to trade him.
Which frustrated the Timberwolves.
In Golden State’s 123-111 win over Minnesota last night, Ed Davis clocked Oubre in the head. Davis received a flagrant foul-2 and ejection.
Oubre shook it off to finish with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting with nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. He even did pushups, showing off his trademark energy, after the Timberwolves’ next cheap shot on him (by Jake Layman):
Oubre hit some push ups after being shoved to the floor 😂 pic.twitter.com/naDFIMRyDd
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2021