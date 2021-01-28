Ed Davis ejected for flagrantly fouling Kelly Oubre Jr. (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kelly Oubre Jr. played like he didn’t want the Warriors to trade him.

Which frustrated the Timberwolves.

In Golden State’s 123-111 win over Minnesota last night, Ed Davis clocked Oubre in the head. Davis received a flagrant foul-2 and ejection.

Oubre shook it off to finish with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting with nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. He even did pushups, showing off his trademark energy, after the Timberwolves’ next cheap shot on him (by Jake Layman):