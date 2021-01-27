NBA players react to one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, Jan. 6, was the one year anniversary of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, and it still didn’t seem real.

A lot of players felt that way — former teammates and competitors — because Kobe’s reach and impact were so great. they took to social media to express how much they missed him, as a friend and a mentor, not just a player.

Family is Forever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/PH6R4sCrve — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2021

Laker Nation we will always remember the brilliance, the legend, and the mamba mentality of #8/#24 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vnXNOYZ3Jy — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2021

Unforgettable moments 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/jlDw6OXXep — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 26, 2021

Missing my friend 🖤 1 year 🕊💫

Mon ami me manque 🖤 1 an déjà 🕊💫#MambaForever pic.twitter.com/DbXuqFEII0 — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2021

We miss you Kobe and Gigi 🙏🏽 — Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) January 26, 2021