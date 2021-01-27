NBA players react to one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death

By Kurt HelinJan 27, 2021, 7:30 AM EST
Tuesday, Jan. 6, was the one year anniversary of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, and it still didn’t seem real.

A lot of players felt that way — former teammates and competitors — because Kobe’s reach and impact were so great. they took to social media to express how much they missed him, as a friend and a mentor, not just a player.