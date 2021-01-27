NBA: Only one coronavirus case in latest round of testing

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Coronavirus hit the NBA hard, 16 and 11 cases in the previous rounds of testing. There were calls to return to a bubble or even halt the season.

Instead, the league tightened restrictions and more liberally postponed games.

Those new strategies apparently worked.

NBA release:

Of the 492 players tested for COVID-19 since Jan. 20, one new player has returned a confirmed positive test.

It’s unclear who had this positive test.

Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out due to coronavirus protocols, but it’s often unspecified whether players are out due to a positive test or just contact tracing. Obviously, this means Leonard and George didn’t both test positive.

NBA players have now had at least 145 cases – and almost certainly many more – of coronavirus. Perversely, that high number of prior cases helped the league achieve this victory. Though possible, reinfection is exceedingly unlikely.

Natural immunity, a nationwide decline in cases and stricter protocols within the NBA have the league in much better shape than earlier this month.